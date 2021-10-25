Saginaw hospital reaches 90% capacity with COVID-19 patients

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns coming from health experts in Mid-Michigan as their hospital beds reach full capacity due to COVID-19 cases.

“The hospital’s about 90 plus percent full. You know, were also having a staffing crisis that’s out there,” Dr. Michael Sullivan, Chief Medical Officer Covenant Healthcare.

Last year ABC 12 reported that Covenant Healthcare was treating the most COVID-19 patients of any health system.

A year later Covenant Healthcare is seeing those numbers again.

Throughout the state they are one of the hospitals treating the most COVID-19 patients.

Sullivan said that they are doing what they can to take care of the community.

“It makes it that much more important that we don’t have another spike here in… the next coming months. Because if we do, if we’re at full capacity, we’re here to take care of our community. And if we don’t have the staff to do it if we don’t have the beds to do it. It’s going to become an even bigger problem here,” he said.

Sullivan said that while only a percentage of patients are COVID-19 positive, the virus still drastically impacts the health system.

“We’re seeing patients who have put off, you know, getting health care for several months, even a year because of the pandemic. [Patients] are starting to come in and these patients are sicker. So are hospitals at about 90% capacity. A very small percentage of that is COVID, but you put the two together and it puts it puts a stress on the system for sure,” he said.

As of Monday, the state data reports Covenant Healthcare is treating 65 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, 17 of those patients are in ICU.

Being at the edge of full capacity, Dr. Sullivan continues to urge the community to get the vaccine.

“I think when you look at the community, there’s still a high positivity rate, but hopefully patients aren’t as sick because they’ve gotten the vaccine. Here in the hospital of the patients that are admitted about 20 to 25% of them are unvaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Sullivan said that they just started to administer booster shots and are also encouraging people to get a flu vaccine in hopes to keep the community healthy.

