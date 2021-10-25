Study looks at community solar expansion benefits to state

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University study has concluded that community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute nearly $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over 30 years.

The East Lansing school says the installation and ongoing maintenance of community solar projects would create 18,500 well-paying jobs.

The study examined the impact an expansion of 900 megawatt of community solar over five years would have in Michigan. The study was conducted this fall by Michigan State’s Product Center/Center for Economic Analysis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.