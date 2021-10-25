Advertisement

Three 1800s shipwrecks identified in Lake Superior near Grand Marais

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three shipwrecks dating back to the 1800s have been located and positively identified on the bottom of Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says it found the schooner Dot, schooner-barge Frank W. Wheeler and schooner-barge Michigan hundreds of feet below the surface around Grand Marais in the Upper Peninsula.

The group used side scan sonar to find the wreckage and gather clues leading to the identification of the three wrecks. Several other shipwrecks in the area were discovered, but historians are working to make positive identifications.

Darryl Ertel, marine operations director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, said search crews have been able to move faster and scan more lake bottom this year using the society’s 50-foot research vessel.

“We have well over 2,500 miles of searching this year alone,” he said. “We’re searching 100 miles a day. We’re traveling at over 9 miles an hour as we’re searching and we’re seeing great detail on the bottom. It’s amazing.”

The steamship M.M. Drake was a central figure in two of the shipwrecks.

The vessel was towing the Dot with a load of iron ore on Aug. 25, 1883, from Marquette when the Dot started taking on water. The Dot’s captain hailed the Drake, which came alongside and rescued the crew before it sank.

Nobody died in the mishap and the Dot plunged to the bottom below 350 feet of water.

About 18 years later, the Drake was towing the Michigan near Vermilion Point about 12 miles west of Whitefish Point through rough seas on Oct. 2, 1901. Both vessels were struggling when the Michigan started taking on water.

The Drake maneuvered next to the Michigan to attempt a rescue, when a massive wave smashed the boats together. The impact destroyed the Drake’s smokestack, so it’s steam engine lost pressure and left the vessel without steering power.

Two other steamships nearby helped rescue both crews. Only the Michigan’s cook died, but both the Drake and Michigan sank.

The Drake’s wreckage was located in 1978 and its rudder is on display at Whitefish Point. The Michigan’s hull was found recently in about 650 feet of water.

The Frank W. Wheeler, which was constructed in Bay City, sank on Sept. 29, 1885, while being towed across Lake Superior during a gale. The vessel was relatively new at the time.

The Wheeler’s crew recognized problems and signaled the steamship towing them. Both boats tried to reach safety behind Grand Island near Munising, but the Wheeler’s captain ordered everyone into the lifeboat.

Crew members heard a number of explosions as the Wheeler slipped underwater and hit the bottom 600 feet below.

“This has been a great year for us at the Shipwreck Museum, and we have never located so many new wrecks in one season,” said Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum Executive Director Bruce Lynn. “Each shipwreck has its own story. And the drama of the Drake and the Michigan, and the rescue of both crews -- these are fantastic, true stories that we can tell in the museum someday.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Storm threat prompts flood threat in Bangor Township, Michigan.
Lakeshore flood threat still exists despite lower Great Lakes water levels
Lake Superior shipwrecks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer raises $3.1 million for re-election campaign in 3 months
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Study looks at community solar expansion benefits to state