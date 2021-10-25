Three 1800s shipwrecks identified in Lake Superior near Grand Marais

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three shipwrecks dating back to the 1800s have been located and positively identified on the bottom of Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says it found the schooner Dot, schooner-barge Frank W. Wheeler and schooner-barge Michigan hundreds of feet below the surface around Grand Marais in the Upper Peninsula.

The group used side scan sonar to find the wreckage and gather clues leading to the identification of the three wrecks. Several other shipwrecks in the area were discovered, but historians are working to make positive identifications.

Darryl Ertel, marine operations director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, said search crews have been able to move faster and scan more lake bottom this year using the society’s 50-foot research vessel.

“We have well over 2,500 miles of searching this year alone,” he said. “We’re searching 100 miles a day. We’re traveling at over 9 miles an hour as we’re searching and we’re seeing great detail on the bottom. It’s amazing.”

The steamship M.M. Drake was a central figure in two of the shipwrecks.

The vessel was towing the Dot with a load of iron ore on Aug. 25, 1883, from Marquette when the Dot started taking on water. The Dot’s captain hailed the Drake, which came alongside and rescued the crew before it sank.

Nobody died in the mishap and the Dot plunged to the bottom below 350 feet of water.

About 18 years later, the Drake was towing the Michigan near Vermilion Point about 12 miles west of Whitefish Point through rough seas on Oct. 2, 1901. Both vessels were struggling when the Michigan started taking on water.

The Drake maneuvered next to the Michigan to attempt a rescue, when a massive wave smashed the boats together. The impact destroyed the Drake’s smokestack, so it’s steam engine lost pressure and left the vessel without steering power.

Two other steamships nearby helped rescue both crews. Only the Michigan’s cook died, but both the Drake and Michigan sank.

The Drake’s wreckage was located in 1978 and its rudder is on display at Whitefish Point. The Michigan’s hull was found recently in about 650 feet of water.

The Frank W. Wheeler, which was constructed in Bay City, sank on Sept. 29, 1885, while being towed across Lake Superior during a gale. The vessel was relatively new at the time.

The Wheeler’s crew recognized problems and signaled the steamship towing them. Both boats tried to reach safety behind Grand Island near Munising, but the Wheeler’s captain ordered everyone into the lifeboat.

Crew members heard a number of explosions as the Wheeler slipped underwater and hit the bottom 600 feet below.

“This has been a great year for us at the Shipwreck Museum, and we have never located so many new wrecks in one season,” said Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum Executive Director Bruce Lynn. “Each shipwreck has its own story. And the drama of the Drake and the Michigan, and the rescue of both crews -- these are fantastic, true stories that we can tell in the museum someday.”

