Whitmer changes leadership at Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans’ demands for new leadership at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency have been granted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she is appointing a new top executive for the agency and reassigning the current acting director back to her former job.

Julia Dale, who recently was appointed director of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, will take over the unemployment agency. Acting Director Liza Estlun Olson will move back to the Office of State Employer after helping with the transition.

“Julia will hit the ground running and I am proud to have a permanent director leading the way at UIA,” Whitmer said. “Under her leadership, I am confident that UIA will clear the backlog, tackle waste, fraud, and abuse, and get people the resources they need while saving taxpayer dollars.”

Republicans have been critical of Estlund Olson’s leadership of the unemployment agency for months, especially after nearly 700,000 workers received letters over the summer saying they may have to pay back substantial amounts of benefits they already received.

The unemployment agency later announced that nobody will be required to repay benefits they received after an error by state officials.

Estlund Olson was appointed acting director of the unemployment agency about a year ago after former Director Steve Gray accepted a separation agreement from Whitmer’s administration, which included an $86,000 payout. The reasons for his departure were never explained.

Republican State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland, who was a leading voice calling for Estlund Olson’s ouster, said she promised to fix problems at the agency after Gray left, but the changes never happened to his satisfaction.

“There was a clear and concerning pattern of failure in leadership at the agency. That failure unfortunately trickled down to everyday people who have been looking for assistance from the agency to support their families, put food on the table and get by in an unprecedented time for our state,” Johnson said. “Accountability and change were needed for functionality and efficiency to improve.”

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he looks forward to working with Dale on improving customer service for unemployed workers. Dale is excited to take on the challenge of fixing problems plaguing the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

“I am honored to continue serving my fellow Michiganders at the UIA,” said Dale. “As we emerge from the pandemic, there is so much work to do to ensure that we can deliver benefits to families who need them and I cannot wait to pursue long overdue changes and work with the incredible staff to get things done.”

Michelle Lange, a longtime executive in the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, was appointed acting director of the agency. She has worked in state government roles under former Gov. Rick Snyder and Whitmer’s administration.

Whitmer is planning a nationwide search for a permanent Technology, Management and Budget director.

Whitmer also appointed Laura Clark as the chief information officer for her administration. Clark will manage all of the state’s information technology services and systems in her new role.

