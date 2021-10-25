Whitmer raises $3.1 million for re-election campaign in 3 months

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her re-election campaign and had $12.5 million on hand as of last week.

The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.

Of 11 Republicans with campaign committees, a few had submitted their filings as of Monday afternoon. Chiropractor Garrett Soldano raised about $496,00 and had $473,000 after spending.

Filings were pending for contenders such as former Detroit police chief James Craig and ex-conservative media host Tudor Dixon.

Whitmer named several key campaign staffers earlier this month, but she hasn’t made an official announcement about running for a second term. Her previous fundraising report filed in July showed she raised far more than any Republican contenders.

However, a statewide poll conducted in August showed Whitmer in a tight race with retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig. The poll showed the candidates separated by only one percentage point while over half of people surveyed didn’t recognize Craig’s name.

Republicans have filed several complaints and a lawsuit over Whitmer’s campaign fundraising this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.