10-year-old collecting blankets in Flint for those in need

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 10-year-old is bringing warmth to the Mid-Michigan community.

“It was cold outside. So I was wondering how homeless stayed warm because they probably didn’t have as much stuff as we have. I was wondering, so I asked my dad is there any way that you help them and he said, Yeah, but how do you think we can help them,” said 10-year-old Jazelle Hysko of Milford.

Hysko is collecting blankets in hopes that those in need can have something to help keep them warm this winter.

“I’m distributing blankets to the homeless and other warm items to the homeless by asking neighbors and friends in schools to help out,” she said.

Jazelle decided to start her own blanket drive and partnered up with those already helping those in need, Samuels Blankets of Kalamazoo and Carriage Town Ministries in Flint.

“In order to meet the needs of people in our community, it takes a lot of help from the community. And so this is a way for… many people in the community to help others keep warm this winter,” said Cindy Johns, Director of Community Engagement with Carriage Town Ministries.

With this being the second year they’ve decided to collect blankets for the community, Jazelle and her family have a goal of collecting 800 blankets.

“We hope is we can get as many blankets as possible to keep as many people warm. And, and we hope that if you’re out there and you’re wondering how you can help, you can. When you have a linen closet that hasn’t been cleaned out. Take a look, and perhaps there’s a there’s an old blanket that can be washed and delivered to Carriage Town. There’s just so many different ways you can help,” said Jerry Hysko.

Jazelle will be collecting blankets up until Nov.7.

For more details on how to contribute, see the flyer below:

A 10 year-old is bringing warmth to the Mid-Michigan community.(Jerry Hysko)

