3 young adults from Genesee County charged in Birch Run Township murder case

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are charged in connection with the death of a Saginaw County man.

As of now, only one is charged with his murder.

The three people from Genesee County were arraigned late Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, the search continues for two additional people who are believed to be involved in the homicide.

Investigators have not released a possible motive, but during the arraignment the assistant prosecutor said these are drug related crimes.

“This individual is charged with count one homicide, felony murder,” Saginaw County District Court Judge Terry Clark said during the arraignments.

19-year-old Faith Lord of Clio is facing that life offense and she is also facing a felony firearms charge, an indication that a firearm was used or present during the time of the home invasion of a Birch Run Township home back on October 15th. The body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt was found in his bed after fire crews put out a fire at the home on that day.

Also charged in the case, 20-year-old Nolan Croton from Flushing, charged with Home Invasion first degree and accessory after the fact to a felony.

24-year-old Kyle Bostic of Clio is also facing home invasion and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Investigators with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s department are also looking for two other people in connection with the case, and since the three in custody are not facing arson charges, its possible investigators believe those two people set the home on fire. Detectives believe an accelerant was used in the fire.

Englehardt’s car was missing from the property and it was recovered last week in Flint.

The murder of Engelhardt shocked the Birch Run Township neighborhood. The crime happened just a few days after an 87-year-old woman was assaulted in her home and her car was stolen as well. The car was found in Saginaw, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the sheriff’s department do not believe the two crimes, which have similarities, are related.

We did learn the sheriff’s department is executing more search warrants in Genesee County this afternoon in connection with the Engelhardt case.

