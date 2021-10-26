Advertisement

Arrests made in murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt near Birch Run

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There have been arrests in connection with the homicide of a Birch Run Township man earlier this month.

Saginaw County Jail records indicate three people were arrested this weekend and booked on murder charges. Investigators confirm those arrests are in connection with the death of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt, whose body was found in his burned out home on Block Road.

Arraignments are possible as early as Tuesday.

Engelhardt’s body was found lying in bed after firefighters extinguished flames at his house on Oct. 15. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but investigators have not said how he died.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was arson and started with an accelerant. Engelhardt’s car was missing from the scene when authorities arrived to put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flint City Councilwoman Kate Fields
Flint City Council considers appeal of president’s censure ruling in court
Police found the body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt in this house on Block Road in Birch Run...
Arrest made in Birch Run-area murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt
First Ward Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
Flint City Council exploring appeal of censure ruling in court
Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks
Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks