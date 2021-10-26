Arrests made in murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt near Birch Run

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There have been arrests in connection with the homicide of a Birch Run Township man earlier this month.

Saginaw County Jail records indicate three people were arrested this weekend and booked on murder charges. Investigators confirm those arrests are in connection with the death of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt, whose body was found in his burned out home on Block Road.

Arraignments are possible as early as Tuesday.

Engelhardt’s body was found lying in bed after firefighters extinguished flames at his house on Oct. 15. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but investigators have not said how he died.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was arson and started with an accelerant. Engelhardt’s car was missing from the scene when authorities arrived to put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.