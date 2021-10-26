Ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer and cost 300 jobs

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - In 2020, cannabis was a breakout industry year totaling $3.2 billion in Michigan alone.

In Lapeer, the city allows six dispensaries to sell for both medical and recreational marijuana, but a city-wide vote next week could change and have a big impact in the community.

If voters say “Yes,” it could put those six dispensaries out of business. ABC12 spoke to the owner of Pure Lapeer, Mike Bahoura, who says this could also put about 300 employees out of work.

After the city of Lapeer opted in for selling cannabis for recreational adult-use in July of 2020, Pure Lapeer was the first adult use retailer of that was licensed in December of 2020.

Since then, Bahoura said that there’ve been no down side for the community.

“We have been a big boost to the local economy,” Bahoura said.

Boosts like increasing property taxes, sharing revenues with the city, and providing good jobs.

“We’re paying them good starting hourly rates. They’re spending that money in the city of Lapeer at the restaurants and the shops,” Bahoura said.

Now, there is a possible downside. City Clerk, Romona Sanchez said that a citizen-initiated petition was able to collect about 200 signatures to try and stop the sale of cannabis for adult-use.

On Nov. 2, it will be on the ballot for the residents to decide.

“Should this pass, all of those businesses that are currently operating with a valid city of Lapeer license for adult-use marijuana would have to cease and desist,” Sanchez said.

A “No” vote means anyone with a valid license would be able to carry on as normal, but a “Yes” vote means adult-use marijuana would no longer be available in the city of Lapeer.

Bahoura said that this is unfair after being open and operating by the rules for two years, so he’s urging people to show up to the polls and vote “No” to stay part of the community.

“Without adult use, we just wouldn’t be able to justify staying open any longer, which would mean that our investment in the city would go away. Our employees would be laid off, and that’s not just mine. All of them,” Bahoura said.

Bahoura is also an attorney specializing in cannabis law. He said that if this passes, he would have no choice but to sue the city for revoking their license without due process.

