Advertisement

Ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer and cost 300 jobs

NO vote means anyone with a valid license would be able to carry on as normal; YES vote means adult-use marijuana would no longer be available in the city of Lapeer
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - In 2020, cannabis was a breakout industry year totaling $3.2 billion in Michigan alone.

In Lapeer, the city allows six dispensaries to sell for both medical and recreational marijuana, but a city-wide vote next week could change and have a big impact in the community.

If voters say “Yes,” it could put those six dispensaries out of business. ABC12 spoke to the owner of Pure Lapeer, Mike Bahoura, who says this could also put about 300 employees out of work.

After the city of Lapeer opted in for selling cannabis for recreational adult-use in July of 2020, Pure Lapeer was the first adult use retailer of that was licensed in December of 2020.

Since then, Bahoura said that there’ve been no down side for the community.

“We have been a big boost to the local economy,” Bahoura said.

Boosts like increasing property taxes, sharing revenues with the city, and providing good jobs.

“We’re paying them good starting hourly rates. They’re spending that money in the city of Lapeer at the restaurants and the shops,” Bahoura said.

Now, there is a possible downside. City Clerk, Romona Sanchez said that a citizen-initiated petition was able to collect about 200 signatures to try and stop the sale of cannabis for adult-use.

On Nov. 2, it will be on the ballot for the residents to decide.

“Should this pass, all of those businesses that are currently operating with a valid city of Lapeer license for adult-use marijuana would have to cease and desist,” Sanchez said.

A “No” vote means anyone with a valid license would be able to carry on as normal, but a “Yes” vote means adult-use marijuana would no longer be available in the city of Lapeer.

Bahoura said that this is unfair after being open and operating by the rules for two years, so he’s urging people to show up to the polls and vote “No” to stay part of the community.

“Without adult use, we just wouldn’t be able to justify staying open any longer, which would mean that our investment in the city would go away. Our employees would be laid off, and that’s not just mine. All of them,” Bahoura said.

Bahoura is also an attorney specializing in cannabis law. He said that if this passes, he would have no choice but to sue the city for revoking their license without due process.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Kearsley school bus shortage
Kearsley Schools offering incentives for bus drivers as shortage continues
Kearsley Schools offering incentives for new bus drivers
Kearsley Schools offering incentives for new bus drivers
Ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer and cost 300 jobs
Ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries in Lapeer
Community leaders in the city of Saginaw are preparing to protect the city in the days leading...
Community leaders in Saginaw are preparing to protect the city in the days leading up to Halloween