Breezy and cool today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re on the backside of a low pressure system and to the east of high pressure - so a brisk northerly wind will give us some lake effect and keep us chilly, but we also get some sun.

Today’s highs will be near 50 with N winds at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s for most locations, into the mid 30s along the shoreline. Closer to Lake Huron we’ll see more clouds and the chance for some spotty showers, while elsewhere we’ll see more sunshine.

We’ll lose the gusts this evening with winds going down to 5-10mph out of the N tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy conditions with the chance of a few sprinkles, but our highs are back closer to normal! Low to mid 50s for Wednesday with a light N breeze.

Rain returns Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.