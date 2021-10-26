Advertisement

Breezy and cool today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re on the backside of a low pressure system and to the east of high pressure  - so a brisk northerly wind will give us some lake effect and keep us chilly, but we also get some sun.

Today’s highs will be near 50 with N winds at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s for most locations, into the mid 30s along the shoreline. Closer to Lake Huron we’ll see more clouds and the chance for some spotty showers, while elsewhere we’ll see more sunshine.

We’ll lose the gusts this evening with winds going down to 5-10mph out of the N tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy conditions with the chance of a few sprinkles, but our highs are back closer to normal! Low to mid 50s for Wednesday with a light N breeze.

Rain returns Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

WJRT October 26th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 26th, 2021 Morning Weather
Brisk Northerly Winds will Keep a Chill in the Air...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Rain Tapers Off...Winds Stay Strong...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Rain Tapers Off...Winds Stay Strong...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report