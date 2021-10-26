Advertisement

Clio Schools forced to cancel bus routes due to driver shortage

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - School districts across the country are feeling the effects of the labor shortage.

Many districts are canceling bus routes due to a lack of drivers.

Clio Schools posting to Facebook that parents would have to find transportation for their children for not just one route, but multiple routes.

Bus 20-2 was parked at the bus garage Tuesday, unable to pick up kids due to a driver shortage-- the same reason Bus 15-1 was canceled on Friday until further notice.

Clio Schools Director of Transporation Josh Schiebel said that he had to make that tough call early this morning.

“We are short about 5 drivers right now and it’s been like that since the start of school,” Schiebel said. “I have that phone call at 5 and I send out a text or phone call to the people that are responsible for their buildings or the district and they let families know in that area that there will be no bus.”

Schiebel said that it’s a hard pill to swallow, knowing parents are scrambling last minute to find transportation for their kids, and it all comes down to what you think would be a simple fix-- getting someone in the driver’s seat.

Clio Schools is offering a $1,000 signing bonus as an incentive, added benefits, and paying for all necessary training.

Anyone interested can find bus driver applications at their bus garage on Vienna road.

