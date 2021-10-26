Community leaders in Saginaw are preparing to protect the city in the days leading up to Halloween

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Arson Watch Committee has been meeting for the past month-planning their strategy on how to keep the devil out of the Halloween weekend.

Halloween 2006 was the year Saginaw went up in flames. There were nearly 40 fires over a two-day period. City leaders sounded the alarm.

“The neighborhoods got together the community leaders got together and decided we needed to do something to try to curb this,” said Derron Suchobolski, Fire Marshal, City of Saginaw Fire Department.

Suchobolski said that they looked at what other Michigan cities had done to curb Halloween arsons.

“I know Flint was doing it, Detroit was doing it,” he said. “They organized people to get out and patrol.”

In 2007, the city of Saginaw came together to form Arson Watch with community leaders and public safety. The group meets in the months leading up to Halloween to discuss their strategies for stopping arsons like what they have seen in the past.

Suchobolski is reluctant to say much about the strategy, he said that the tactics are pretty much a secret to the general public.

“We don’t want to broadcast too much about what our tactics are, but I can tell you that we are partnered with the Michigan state police fire investigative unit and we also partner with the ATF,” he said.

Over the years the group’s efforts have been hugely successful. Since launching Arson Watch, the city has seen a dramatic drop in devil’s night and Halloween fires.

“Last year we may have had one”, Suchobolski said. “The years prior to that we had zero, so it works,” he said.

The fire marshal said that they are expecting 50 or more volunteers to help patrol the city this Halloween weekend. The Arson Watch patrols will begin Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.