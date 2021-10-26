Final public hearing on redistricting held in Flint on Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held the last of five public hearings in Flint on Tuesday.

It’s the communities chance to have a say in how the state’s congressional and legislative maps are drawn for the next 10 years. This hearing is happening until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

If residents attend, they show up, sign in, and then will get one minute and thirty seconds to comment in front of the commissioners.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Tuesday, is presenting 10 different maps that will help shape the state’s political boundaries for the next 10 years.

Four of those maps are drafts for the House of Representatives, three maps for the state house and also three for the state senate.

“They’re here today to give us their comments about our maps, whether they like the map or don’t like the map or they like a portion of the map, and they would like this changed or don’t change anything,” said commissioner, Richard Weiss.

The state is losing a seat in congress because of declining population, according to the 2020 census. What this means is that the entire state’s congressional districts need to be redrawn.

This hits home in mid-Michigan because the current 5th district which congressman Dan Kildee represents, would become the 11th district and would include part of Midland.

Several incumbents would be drawn into the same district under the four draft congressional maps, meaning representatives would have to run for different districts.

Certainly, there are some differences in how all the maps are drawn. But, these are not all said and done. Under the Michigan constitution, public input is required. That can happen in person at the meeting, or online on the MI independent Citizens redistricting commission website.

All input, both in person and remote is then thoroughly evaluated and discussed by the commission.

“If you listen to the comments, you will find usually someone wants like Midland -- they want Midland to stay with Gladwin -- then you get a bunch of other people who say no -- Midland should be included with the Tri- cities -- so now we have to figure out what’s the best way to go about it,” said Weiss.

Registration for public comment will end at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the hearing will end once public comment is done.

No matter what way the lines on these maps are drawn, someone isn’t going to be happy.

The people ABC12 spoke with on Tuesday are coming from both sides. Some are pleased with the progress, others, not so much.

Mid-Michigan residents are sounding off on Tuesday, making their voices heard in what’s become a rather contentious democratic process, how the state’s congressional and state legislative boundaries are drawn.

Tom Moran drove up from Hartland and was the very first person to give public comment this afternoon.

He helped collect 1,000 signatures to get proposal two on the ballot back in 2018 which allows citizens to draw the the state’s political boundaries, and not politicians.

He said that the commission is off to a good start with the maps, which comes down to three things.

“One. Whichever party wins the most votes statewide -- should win the most seats. It’s only fair. Two. Each district should be competitive -- that way the politicians will listen to you if they’re afraid they’re going to lose their job. Three. Don’t pack minority voters or any voters into one district. Give them a chance to win more areas -- just trust the voters,” said Moran.

Jasmine Mckenney of Flint is not too happy with the way the state house maps were drawn.

“Currently they have eliminated all of the majority minority districts throughout the state of Michigan, including the one right here in Genesee County -- the 34th district. So I’m here to let them know that I did support them on proposal two, but that they got it wrong and so hopefully they’ll go back and make Flint whole,” said Mckenney.

So what happens from here?

The next several weeks will consist of a lot of deliberations among the commissioners. They certainly have a lot of public comment to evaluate and determine if more changes need to be made to the maps.

Commissioners are expected to adopt the final maps on Dec. 30, those maps will then become law after 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.