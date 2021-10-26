Advertisement

Flint City Council considers appeal of president’s censure ruling in court

Genesee County judge’s ruling allows Council President Kate Fields to continue speaking during meetings
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - During another contentious Flint City Council meeting on Monday evening, members voted to consider appealing a ruling that allows Council President Kate Fields to speak during meetings.

A Genesee County judge issued the ruling on Monday afternoon, overturning a 30-day gag order on imposed on Fields when she was censured in September.

The drama started on Sept. 27, when Fields muted Mays for what she said were repeated attacks on other council members. Two other members left the meeting after Mays was muted, leaving the council without a quorum to conduct business.

The censure came during a special meeting on the following evening.

Fields filed a lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court to overturn the council’s order, which prohibited her from speaking or leading meetings as council president.

Judge Joseph Farah issued a temporary ruling in Fields’ favor earlier this month and affirmed it with the ruling issued on Monday, allowing her to continue speaking during meetings and carrying out her duties as president.

Farah ruled that silencing a city council member violates Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Council members voted 5-3 on Monday to explore an appeal of Farah’s ruling to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Council members have argued their censure was allowed under Flint’s City Charter and the courts can’t intervene in political decisions.

