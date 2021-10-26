Advertisement

Flint sends partially treated sewage into Flint River during rainfall

The Flint River near downtown Flint
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heavy rainfall on Monday led to a discharge of partially treated sewage into the Flint River.

The City of Flint Water Pollution Control Facility says the amount of rainwater mixed with raw sewage coming in exceeded its capacity, so the city’s retention and treatment basin directed some into the Flint River.

An estimated total of sewage in the river was not provided Tuesday. Flint sewage treatment officials say the water discharged into the river was disinfected and monitored.

The Genesee County Health Department has issued a no body contact recommendation for the Flint River west of the Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road. That includes the Flint Township and Flushing areas.

Monday’s rain increased the river flow, which churns up sediment and often increases bacteria levels in the water.

