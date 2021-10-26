Four Lakes Task Force expects new dams to be much safer than before

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Four Lakes Task Force is looking ahead to the rebuild of the Sanford and Edenville dams and it says they will be built to address possible failure mechanisms that were discovered last year by federal investigators.

Those mechanisms were found after a study was conducted by an Independent Forensic Team (IFT). That team consisted of five members that were appointed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to look into why the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in the first place.

That team released its initial 42-page report last month and it showed that there were three possible failure mechanisms of the Edenville Dam: overtopping, internal erosion, or instability.

The report goes into great detail about its research and conclusions but in the end, it found that it was likely instability, specifically something called static liquefaction that led to the Edenville Dam failing. The Sanford Dam failed because of Edenville failing because it became overwhelmed with all of the water flowing down from Wixom Lake.

With this knowledge in hand and other studies that have been conducted, the Four Lakes Task Force said the new dams will be built in a way that will prevent all three possibilities that the IFT found.

“We’re going to make these dams much safer than they were,” said Dave Rothman, vice president of the Four Lakes Task Force.

Rothman told ABC12 earlier this month that there are two main things that crews will do to make sure these new dams once rebuilt will be much less likely to fail.

“One of them is that all four of these dams are going to have much more spillway capacity,” Rothman said. “We’ve done studies from the headwaters of Secord Lake all the way to the Sanford Dam to inform us of what kind of spillway capacity we need to make these dams safe.”

The lack of proper spillway capacity has been pointed to often as a reason why the dams were put into a situation where they failed in the first place. Rothman expects the way these new spillways will be built with better gates will allow more water to pass through them than before.

As noted in the IFT report, the likely cause of the failure of the Edenville Dam was from static liquefaction. This process boils down to that water was not able to properly drain out of the earth embankment sections of the dam and the water piled up and caused it to weaken.

Rothman said the new dams will be built with an impermeable core which will allow any water that does get into the earth embankment to drain out. Crews will also be constructing better drains for this as well.

“We’re going to be pounding steel sheet piling through the earth embankments so all of these stamps from one end to the other so that water cannot soak through the dam embankment and weaken the downstream side,” Rothman said. “That appears to be what happened at Edenville that started this whole disaster.”

While this is still a few years away from actually happening, Rothman said this work will lead to safer dams than the ones that were there before.

“Our work with the spillways and the sheet piling walls and the drain systems addresses all three of those possibilities,” he said.

Work is now underway on stabilizing the Edenville Dam and that work will soon begin on Sanford Dam as well.

