Grand Blanc’s FISH program looking for help over holiday season

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The FISH program of Grand Blanc has been giving back to the community since 1974.

The organization is all volunteer and helps meet a number of needs for students and families in the Grand Blanc Community Schools district. They are looking for help this holiday season.

FISH of Grand Blanc Chairwoman Barb Smith said the organization offers food support, transportation and a community clothes closet. FISH distributes Christmas baskets and gifts to families with children who qualify for free school lunches, along with other services for the community.

The annual Feed the Bus food drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Grand Blanc High School. The organization also is looking for help to prepare its new headquarters on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc Township.

Anyone willing to help should call 810-293-4828 or email fishofgrandblancmi@gmail.com.

