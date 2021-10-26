Is Flint City Council dysfunction hurting the city? Council members offer differing opinions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s been 7 months since it was announced that the city of Flint would receive $99-milion in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan. In late May, the city received it’s first half of that stimulus money $46 million. Money that remains unspent.

As expected, council members have different explanations for the hold up.

“We tried to allocate $4.1 million for crime prevention, police services, cameras, personnel $3.1 million for blight, equipment and cleaning up. We tried to allocate money for essential worker pay, you got 528 employees,” said council member, Eric Mays 1st Ward.

“Well, We’re still looking for a legal opinion on if Council can make a motion to allocate those funds. I am not sure if it’s something that council can do individually or if it’s a package plan that’s presented by the mayor’s administration, and then Council then approves or disapproves of that plan.” said council member, Eva Worthing. 9th Ward.

Public Safety, blight, infrastructure, neighborhood development, and job creation. Those are some of the areas city leaders hope to address with the money-

Council members point the finger at each other and the Neeley administration as the reason for the lack of movement.

“Well, there’s a lot of little things that we end up not getting to based on the makeup of this council, but the ARPA funds is one of those issues,”Worthing said.

“They are looking four or five counsel people who want to make personal attacks that we have to defend ourselves against. They’re not looking at the four or five that periodically has tried to move business forward,” Mays said.

Both Eva Worthing and Eric Mays were asked if it is possible for City Council to work together as a governing body to do what’s in the best interest of Flint and it’s residents.

“Yeah, you can get it done without the name calling, but you have to look at where it originates from. Who is calling and who is responding,” Mays said.

“I feel the council as a whole as a stain on the community. I think that there are members that are there just to obstruct cause chaos and get their personal bidding done, and, and have forgotten about the citizens” Worthing said.

