JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
While Tuesday wasn’t the prettiest of days, most of the area did have an opportunity to dry out a little bit.  We did see some sunshine from time-to-time, but a northerly wind held temperatures at below-average levels.  Highest readings surrounded the 50-degree mark – our “normal” high is now 56-degrees.  With a little bit of starlight early tonight, lows will settle into the 30s across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area where patchy frost is possible.  The southern parts of the area will have lows in the upper 30s, to around 40.

Quite a bit of cloud cover is expected for each of the next couple of days.  For all of the bark to the clouds, there won’t be too much of a bite.  Much of Mid-Michigan will continue to stay dry as a kinder, gentler breeze from the northeast to east prevails.  High temperatures Wednesday will range from the lower, to middle 50s.  High temperatures Thursday will move into the upper 50s for most of the area.  The exception will be near Lake Huron as an onshore wind holds readings back a little bit.

Some showers will be making a move back into lower Michigan by Thursday night.  Another fairly widespread rain is expected for Friday, although rain totals through the day won’t be anywhere near those we recorded Monday.  As the rain falls, winds in off of Lake Huron will increase again, so Friday isn’t looking very pleasant at all.  The rain will taper off Friday night, leaving us with only a few lingering showers for Saturday morning.  On ABC12 News we will let you know if we will be able to stay dry for Halloween. - JR

