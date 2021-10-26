Advertisement

MI lawmaker won’t face charges after alleged threatening texts

The decision comes after State Police investigated accusations against Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino.
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township(WILX 2021)
By Christine Winter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/26/21) - Prosecutors announced they would not charge a Michigan lawmaker accused of sending threatening text messages to another lawmaker after their breakup.

According to the Detroit News, the head of Ingham County’s domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September.

A spokesman for Siemon’s office reportedly said the official had denied prosecution and the case was considered closed.

State Police began investigating Marino after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts.

Text messages filed in court showed Marino told Manoogian he hoped her “car explodes on the way in.” The texts also said Marino called Manoogian a “parasite” and “truly the worst human being I’ve ever met”.

As ABC 12 reported in September, Manoogian was given a protection order from a judge.

Marino, who had been stripped of his committee assignments, said he had been a victim of character assassination. He also said the statements had been taken out of context.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Police found the body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt in this house on Block Road in Birch Run...
Arrests made in murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt near Birch Run
Flint City Councilwoman Kate Fields
Flint City Council considers appeal of president’s censure ruling in court
Police found the body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt in this house on Block Road in Birch Run...
Arrest made in Birch Run-area murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt
First Ward Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
Flint City Council exploring appeal of censure ruling in court