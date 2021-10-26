MI lawmaker won’t face charges after alleged threatening texts

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/26/21) - Prosecutors announced they would not charge a Michigan lawmaker accused of sending threatening text messages to another lawmaker after their breakup.

According to the Detroit News, the head of Ingham County’s domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September.

A spokesman for Siemon’s office reportedly said the official had denied prosecution and the case was considered closed.

State Police began investigating Marino after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts.

Text messages filed in court showed Marino told Manoogian he hoped her “car explodes on the way in.” The texts also said Marino called Manoogian a “parasite” and “truly the worst human being I’ve ever met”.

As ABC 12 reported in September, Manoogian was given a protection order from a judge.

Marino, who had been stripped of his committee assignments, said he had been a victim of character assassination. He also said the statements had been taken out of context.

