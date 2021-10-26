Michigan reports a decrease in the daily average of COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -The daily average of COVID-19 cases has decreased over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,856 new COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,112,490. The daily average is 2,618 newly confirmed cases, which has decreased since Friday’s report.

State health officials reported 56 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,918.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased on Sunday with 33,466 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests also decreases with a report of 10.72% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly. As of Monday, 2,215 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 10 less than Friday.

A total of 2,085 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care slightly increased from the report earlier in the week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 581 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 313 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday’s report, there is nine more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six more on ventilators.

Michigan reports that the state has distributed over 14.029 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.606 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.712 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 709,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.145 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.547 million people statewide. A total of 59.0% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 40,512 cases and 1,003 deaths, which is an increase of 275 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 25,146 cases and 642 deaths, which is an increase of 185 cases.

Arenac, 1,628 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Bay, 13,696 cases and 372 deaths, which is an increase of 116 cases.

Clare, 3,177 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,708 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,357 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Huron, 3,625 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,672 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Isabella, 7,538 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 80 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 9,625 cases and 238 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and one death.

Midland, 9,397 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 89 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,279 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Oscoda, 787 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 2,069 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Sanilac, 4,295 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,328 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 66 cases.

Tuscola, 6,219 cases and 180 deaths, which is an increase of 52 cases.

