Advertisement

Michigan students would be required to pass personal finance class under new bill

If approved, students would have to learn about earning, spending, borrowing, saving and investing money
Credit Cards
Credit Cards(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers are considering a change to high school curriculum by requiring students to complete a personal finance course before graduation.

The House Committee on Education heard testimony about House Bill 5190, which would mandate all students pass a half-credit financial literacy class to graduate. It would cover topics like earning, spending, borrowing, saving and investing money.

“Michigan schools have an obligation to prepare students for success after graduation,” said Republican State Rep. Diana Farrington of Utica. “Personal finance is one of life’s most important responsibilities as graduates move into adulthood, but our curriculum has neglected to prepare our young people to manage their resources wisely.”

Students in public and charter high schools currently must take a course in economics, which can be substituted with a personal finance class. Farrington’s bill would remove the option and require both an economics and personal finance course.

To make way for the addition of a personal finance class, Farrington proposed reducing the requirement for learning a language other than English from two credits down to 1.5 credits.

The House Committee on Education has not voted on the personal finance class bill. It would have to pass there, in the full House and the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could consider signing it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Vassar High School
Vassar schools close early after increase in positive COVID-19 tests
The Flint River near downtown Flint
Flint sends partially treated sewage into Flint River during rainfall
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Whitmer directs state agencies to speed COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Petitions
Opposition raises $2.5 million to fight Michigan GOP voting changes