Advertisement

Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks

By Rachael Eyler
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CO, Mich. (WJRT) - Two months into a new school year and COVID infections are still roaming the halls.

In Mid-Michigan, the state is seeing nearly 20 more cases than last week. Isabella County reports the highest number of 46 cases within it’s schools while Huron County reports the lowest of three.

On Monday, Midland County schools will need to follow a new emergency order from the county that Midland health Director, Fred Yanoski says will not change COVID protocol but enforce it.

“The order just ensures that we have consistency with all of our schools, and that they’re at least following a basic level of COVID mitigation within their doors to help us contain the disease in the community,” Yanoski said.

The order requires that a person diagnosed positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days; however, those who are a close contact of a positive case may remain in school if they participate in serial testing.

“This is a protocol designed to keep kids in school,” Yanoski said. “They’re able to participate if they choose to do so in a serial testing program, which allows them to stay in school rather than just be home at quarantine.”

Midland County has seen an uptick in cases within the community meaning more cases are likely to be in schools.

Isabella County Health Director Steve Hall says the county notices a similar trend. Hall says keeping mitigation efforts up is key.

“Last year, when there was a statewide mask mandate in place, look at the numbers, then versus now, you do see that the masks made a difference,” Hall said.

Now a vaccine for younger students is on the horizon, health departments say they’re hopeful to see numbers continue to decrease in the near future.

“It’s another tool that we can use to not only help protect our kids, help our community and get us past this pandemic as soon as possible,” Hall said.

Yanoski adds that he hopes the order won’t need to be in place for too long but it really depends on those case numbers.

A person found guilty of violating the emergency order could face a misdemeanor of up to 6 months in prison, and a $200 fine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks
Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks
Flint Council members during a virtual meeting
Is City Council dysfunction hurting Flint? Council members offer different opinions
Flint Police are preparing to keep streets safe this Halloween
Concerns coming from health experts in Mid-Michigan as their hospital beds reach full capacity...
Saginaw hospital reaches 90% capacity