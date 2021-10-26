Midland County issues COVID-19 emergency order as schools continue to battle outbreaks

MIDLAND CO, Mich. (WJRT) - Two months into a new school year and COVID infections are still roaming the halls.

In Mid-Michigan, the state is seeing nearly 20 more cases than last week. Isabella County reports the highest number of 46 cases within it’s schools while Huron County reports the lowest of three.

On Monday, Midland County schools will need to follow a new emergency order from the county that Midland health Director, Fred Yanoski says will not change COVID protocol but enforce it.

“The order just ensures that we have consistency with all of our schools, and that they’re at least following a basic level of COVID mitigation within their doors to help us contain the disease in the community,” Yanoski said.

The order requires that a person diagnosed positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days; however, those who are a close contact of a positive case may remain in school if they participate in serial testing.

“This is a protocol designed to keep kids in school,” Yanoski said. “They’re able to participate if they choose to do so in a serial testing program, which allows them to stay in school rather than just be home at quarantine.”

Midland County has seen an uptick in cases within the community meaning more cases are likely to be in schools.

Isabella County Health Director Steve Hall says the county notices a similar trend. Hall says keeping mitigation efforts up is key.

“Last year, when there was a statewide mask mandate in place, look at the numbers, then versus now, you do see that the masks made a difference,” Hall said.

Now a vaccine for younger students is on the horizon, health departments say they’re hopeful to see numbers continue to decrease in the near future.

“It’s another tool that we can use to not only help protect our kids, help our community and get us past this pandemic as soon as possible,” Hall said.

Yanoski adds that he hopes the order won’t need to be in place for too long but it really depends on those case numbers.

A person found guilty of violating the emergency order could face a misdemeanor of up to 6 months in prison, and a $200 fine.

