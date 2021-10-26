Police are asking for help identifying people of Interest in the Kochville homicides

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying individuals that are possibly connected with the homicide that took place in Kochville Township earlier this month.

ABC12 learned that one person, 16-year-old Greg Smith, has been arraigned and charged as an adult. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Darius Jackson earlier this month.

Detectives are looking for another person they have identified as a suspect, but they are also looking for three people, who they have not been able to identify.

If anyone can identify the people below, they are asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Person on interest in Kochville homicide case (Saginaw County Sheriff's Department.)

Person of interest in Kochville homicide case (Saginaw County Sheriff's Department.)

Person of interest in Kochville homicide case (Saginaw County Sheriff's Department.)

