Three young adults charged in 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt’s death

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three young adults from Genesee County are facing charges in connection with the death of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt near Flushing.

Police say 19-year-old Faith Lord of Clio was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felony murder, first-degree home invasion and weapons charges in Saginaw County District Court.

In addition, 20-year-old Nolan Croton of Flushing and 24-year-old Kyle Bostic of Clio both were arraigned on charges of first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact to a felony. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says charges are possible against two more people.

Lord faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if she is convicted of the murder charge. Croton and Bostic face up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted of home invasion.

The three suspects arraigned Tuesday were arrested over the weekend and remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail.

Engelhardt was found dead in his home on Block Road in Birch Run Township on Oct. 15 after firefighters extinguished a fire at the residence. He was found lying on a bed and his death was ruled a homicide, but investigators haven’t disclosed how he died.

Police also have not released any information about a possible motive for Engelhardt’s death.

Police realized Engelhardt’s 1998 Cadillac sedan was missing while investigating the fire, which was ruled an arson after police found evidence of an accelerant. The sheriff’s office says the Cadillac has been located and forensic investigators are processing it for evidence.

