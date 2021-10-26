Advertisement

Two women injured after box explodes at Clare County storage facility

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries after box exploded at a Clare County storage facility.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says one of the women was holding the box when the blast happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victims age 27 and 44 drove themselves to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare for treatment.

One of the women suffered a leg injury while the other sustained an ear injury.

Investigators have not said what was inside the box or what may have caused the explosion. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and FBI were assisting with the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

