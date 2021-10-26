Advertisement

Vassar schools close early after increase in positive COVID-19 tests

District deep cleaning all buildings after an increase in positive rapid antigen tests this week
Vassar High School
Vassar High School(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in Vassar got a surprise half-day of school Tuesday after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

Vassar Public Schools closed all of its buildings at 12:10 p.m. so workers could complete a deep cleaning at all facilities in the district. Administrators did not say whether classes would resume as scheduled on Wednesday.

Good Morning! We have had an increase in positive Antigen BinaxNOW rapid tests at both Central Elementary and the 6-12...

Posted by Vassar Public Schools on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The district is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests from the rapid antigen BinaxNOW kits at Central Elementary School and Vassar Middle & High School.

The closure affects all afternoon classes on Tuesday, latchkey programs, indoor athletic practices, tech center programs and the school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Only outdoor athletic practices will be allowed to continue.

