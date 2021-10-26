Vassar schools close early after increase in positive COVID-19 tests

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in Vassar got a surprise half-day of school Tuesday after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

Vassar Public Schools closed all of its buildings at 12:10 p.m. so workers could complete a deep cleaning at all facilities in the district. Administrators did not say whether classes would resume as scheduled on Wednesday.

The district is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests from the rapid antigen BinaxNOW kits at Central Elementary School and Vassar Middle & High School.

The closure affects all afternoon classes on Tuesday, latchkey programs, indoor athletic practices, tech center programs and the school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Only outdoor athletic practices will be allowed to continue.

