Whitmer directs state agencies to speed COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive to her administration Tuesday, calling for state agencies to expedite COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children.

Whitmer wants to the state to be ready when the FDA grants authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5 to 11 years old. She directed state agencies to begin ordering and distributing doses of the vaccine right away.

The state already has 287,700 pre-ordered doses of the vaccine ready for children when authorization is granted.

The Pfizer vaccine is nearing the end of FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention processes that likely will lead to emergency use authorization for younger children. The vaccine already is fully approved for adults and authorized for ages 12 to 17.

The CDC’s official authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in young children could come by Nov. 2.

“This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season,” Whitmer said. “My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines. Parents should sign up to protect their kids.”

Pfizer has presented data to federal health officials saying its COVID-19 vaccine is 91% effective at preventing symptoms of the illness in the 5 to 11 years old age group.

“Being able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine brings us hope and also an opportunity to urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “We know these vaccines work. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and now 825,000 children in our state are now eligible to be protected.”

Whitmer’s directive requires state agencies and health care providers to roll out vaccine doses for all young children equitably, regardless of geography, income, age, race, ethnicity, primary language or disability status.

As of Tuesday, nearly 69% of Michiganders age 16 or older and 66.9% of residents age 12 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says unvaccinated people account for nearly all COVID-19 cases, illnesses and deaths this year. From January to October, data show unvaccinated people comprise 93.1% of confirmed cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic we have taken every possible measure to keep Michiganders safe,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Being able to protect our children is a critical and exciting development in our efforts to end this pandemic. It is important that children get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

