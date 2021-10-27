2 homicides, 10 suspects in all has Saginaw County Sheriff’s office busy

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New developments in the investigation of a Saginaw County homicide, as another woman is charged with murder.

Now the search is on for one more man, who police believe played a role in the killing of a wheelchair-bound man earlier this month.

That makes it five suspects in all.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel does not believe the Birch Run crimes are random, but investigators are still trying to figure out how five young adults may have played a role in the murder of 65-year-old man in a rural part of the county. Its just one homicide case the short-staffed department is handling.

“We need to bring him in,” says Federspiel about Jorden Schmitzer.

The 22-year-old Schmitzer is believed to be in Genesee County and he is the latest person to face a homicide warrant in connection with the death of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt, who was found in his burned out home on Block Road in Birch Run Township on October 15th.

24-year-old Jordan Harrison was arraigned this morning, charged with homicide. 19-year-old Faith Lord also faces a murder charge, while Kyle Bostic and Nolan Croton face home invasion and accessory charges. Sheriff Bill Federspiel believes all five live together in the Clio area and doesn’t believes the crimes were random.

“Someone from this group of five, had information or knew Mr. Engelhardt so there is something there that we are still trying to piece together,” he says.

Investigators believe the suspects moved some person belongings of Engelhart’s, including his dog, outside of the home before setting it on fire.

“Someone saved the dog, which again, would leave to believe, they are either extreme pet lovers or they knew that dog,” says Federspiel.

This is just one homicide case his deputies are working on. Deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are wanted in connection with a murder in Kochville Township earlier this month.

They are persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Darius Jackson. A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder, and an arrest warrant has been issued for another young adult.

“There are five suspects in each case and its horrendous,” says Federspiel.

If you know the whereabouts of Jorden Schmitzer, you are asked to call your local police department.

