AOTW - Logan Mueller

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Ubly senior running back found out he was going to be the ABC12 ‘Athlete of the Week,’ he was in shock.

But, we were not.

Mueller’s play in the second half against Bad Axe was something the best Hollywood director couldn’t write.

The Ubly senior explained, “Our whole philosophy is that you’re not going to see where it’s coming but when you do it’s going to hit you like a train. You’re going to get three yards at a time and the enemy will start hurting before you do.”

Ubly coach Eric Sweeney added “We found his motivation and I’m very proud of him. When you see that ‘Ah ha’ moment with a kid it’s just really special.”

Sweeney benched Mueller in the first half, then in the second half against the Hatchets, Mueller went into terminator mode.

He averaged almost 10 yards a carry and tallied 107 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

“I can’t even explain the feels going through my head. I didn’t think I was going to play today. Coach gave me my chance and I took it,” said Mueller. “I had a concussion earlier this season. I wasn’t confident in my running because I thought I’d get another one.”

Mueller suffered the head injury in a scrimmage before the season started and has been battling it all year long…

“It’s been intense. But, I’m just so glad I put the work back in kept a good attitude the whole time and I just kept working kept pushing,” said Mueller.

Through his perseverance, Mueller embodies what it means to be a Bearcat and he has a message for the doubters out there.

“We’re not as big, we’re not as fast but we do know how to outwork people and that’s why we’re going to come and people are going to feel us and that’s all I got to say.”

Well said Mr. Mueller, Ubly will take on their rival Harbor Beach in the first round of districts playoffs on Friday.

