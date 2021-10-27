Advertisement

Bill limiting local control over short-term rentals passes State House

Airbnb, Vrbo and other internet-based services would be allowed to rent rooms in private residences
By ABC12 News Staff
Oct. 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Communities would have less control over regulating short-term housing rentals under a bill that passed the Michigan House early Wednesday.

House Bill 4722 changes Michigan’s zoning laws to remove some local restrictions on rentals of less than 30 days. It effectively removes bans that some communities have enacted on Airbnb, Vrbo and other internet-based housing rental services.

The rentals would be allowed in private residences without any additional permit requirements imposed by local governments. However, communities still could regulate issues like noise, traffic, advertising and the number of occupants.

Republican State Rep. Sarah Lightner of Springfield said the bill provides certainty for property owners who want to rent rooms while continuing to offer communities control over planning or zoning.

“The blanket bans some communities have issued against short-term rentals completely disregard the private property rights of Michigan citizens,” she said. “The solution I brought forward ends these bans while creating consistency and restoring the rights of Michigan families, so they can invest confidently in a home without worrying whether they will unexpectedly lose the ability to rent that home if they choose.”

Lightner said the bill will limit the ability of corporations to purchase large numbers of homes to rent out in tourist areas and operate them like hotels without paying lodging taxes.

“This will give our local municipalities the flexibility needed to regulate the industry in a very reasonable way that fits their community,” she said.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association was disappointed by the bill. President and CEO Justin Winslow said it hurts hotels, which already were reeling from revenue losses during the coronavirus pandemic, while harming public safety in neighborhoods.

“Bill 4722 is not a thoughtful solution to a complicated issue that needs to balance residential safety, fair competition and property rights. It is a tone-deaf handout to mostly out-of-state corporations that will erode neighborhoods, increase crime and cost jobs,” he said.

Winslow said previous surveys have shown 70% of Michiganders opposed to limits on local governmental control of short-term rentals and 79% believe they should be taxed the same as hotels.

The Michigan House approved the bill by a 55-48 vote. It now moves to the Michigan Senate for consideration. If passed there, the bill would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who will decide whether to sign it into law.

