California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

