Detroit Medical Center unveiling children’s medical helicopter based in Flint

Panda One is Michigan's only medical air transport service dedicated to newborns and children.
Panda One is Michigan's only medical air transport service dedicated to newborns and children.(source: Detroit Medical Center)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new medical helicopter geared toward children will be based at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Panda One is designed to transport critically ill children and newborns in need of immediate medical care. The helicopter is operated by the Children’s Hospital of Michigan, which is part of the Detroit Medical Center.

Officials say housing Panda One in Flint will dramatically improve response times for patients around Genesee and Saginaw counties and the Thumb Region. The helicopter supplements the Panda One ground ambulance service through the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

The Panda One helicopter is Michigan’s only medical air transport service dedicated for young patients. It carries advanced pediatric and neonatal life support technology with a team of specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists.

Detroit Medical Center officials planned to show off the Panda One helicopter at Flint Fire Station No. 1 at 310 Fifth St. at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The helicopter will land outside the fire station for an event with hospital officials, community leaders and the flight team.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

