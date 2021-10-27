Grand Blanc School District hosts hiring fair in hopes to combat staff shortage

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - On top of the pandemic causing staff shortages throughout the country, it also had an impact on the education system.

The Grand Blanc School District hosted a hiring fair Wednesday in hopes to fill some of the vacant positions.

“We want to do what it’s going to take to help students succeed and thrive. And having a full staff is very important to doing that,” said Dr. Jeremy Mitchell, Director of Personnel for Grand Blanc Schools.

The Coronavirus had a big impact on the way students learn and develop now inspiring special education positions at the Grand Blanc School District to combat that.

“We’ve added positions in social emotional learning, such as social workers to work in a general education setting, as well as interventionists academically,” said Dr. Mitchell.

The pandemic has caused students to miss a lot classes causing some to fall behind.

“We understand the situation that we’re in and we’re hoping people can join our team to help do the right thing by students and help our community and our society thrive.”

The Grand Blanc School District is hopeful that new positions in special education can help support their students.

“We need 10 paraprofessionals. We could use five to 10 secretaries across the district. We have a vacancy in certified Special Education at the elementary level,” added Dr. Mitchell.

With the impact of the pandemic and staff shortages, some families have even had to make adjustments with their children who weren’t getting the special education support they needed.

“We did a special education preschool and that was awesome. And then it was kind of looking beyond that, that we realized that some of the resources and help that we might need as far as our family goes, just were not adequate,” said Christina Licht.

Christina Licht of Saginaw has two children in special education.

She said that even before the pandemic school districts were already not supplying her kids with the education they needed and throughout the pandemic she felt it was best to take things into her own hands and home school them.

“I think the pandemic kind of kind of showed parents a little bit more of what their students were or were not accomplishing in school. You know, what the teachers were and were not capable of doing,” she said.

Licht said that that every student is different and some might thrive in a public setting, but is happy with how her home schooling is going.

“Sometimes we might have not even realized that our kids weren’t receiving the attention that they needed or that the teachers weren’t able to give that,” she said.

The Grand Blanc School district is still looking to hire a number of positions, for more details head to the Grand Blanc School District website.

