Gray skies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures are finally getting back closer to where they should be for this time of year! We’ll see highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon with mainly overcast skies. You may catch a few sprinkles but most stay dry. Winds will be out of the N at 5-10mph.

Light winds overnight shift to the E tomorrow, picking up to 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 40s tonight before we reach the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Rain moves in Thursday night and with showers across the area Friday.

