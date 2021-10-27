Advertisement

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and former lawmaker Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife, reportedly wrote in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. senator.

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” will be released in November.

According to reports, she wrote in the book a U.S. senator forcibly kissed her in the mid-2000s at a lawmaker’s home after dinner.

Abedin does not name the senator but writes he apologized after she pushed him away.

She also notes she “buried the incident” until the memory came back during the Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Abedin’s personal life has been in the spotlight over the years.

She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 prior to him pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Weiner, a convicted sex offender, resigned from Congress in 2011.

