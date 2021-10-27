JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

We were pretty well “socked in” with cloud cover across all of Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Some of the thicker clouds even produced a few sprinkles and areas of drizzle. High temperatures for the day managed to sneak into the lower 50s in many areas as a light wind in off of Lake Huron prevailed for the day. The clouds may break up a little bit in some areas overnight, while other spots will hold cloudy skies. Lows early Saturday morning will be above average, generally in the middle 40s.

It looks like our best chance of seeing some sunshine Thursday will be early in the day. If you see some, consider yourself lucky because the trend for the day will be for the clouds to thicken up as some rain tracks toward the ABC12 viewing area from the southwest. Ahead of the rain, highs should manage to move into the middle, to upper 50s. For Thursday night and Friday, rain looks to be a good bet. For the second time in a row, it looks like the southern parts of the area will see the heaviest rainfall.

Clouds and some showers will linger into Saturday morning. The clouds may break up a bit for Saturday afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies are expected for the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Halloween too. A few brief showers or some sprinkles will be possible as well, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else. On ABC12 News we will be tracking the weather for the ghosts and goblins very closely. - JR.