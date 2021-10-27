Local nonprofit applauds Michigan Senate approval of bill that would end ‘tampon tax,’

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate has passed legislation that would eliminate the so-called “tampon tax” on menstrual products, sending it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It’s taken multiple attempts and about five years for a bill to get this this stage, as many organizations have continued to fight “period poverty”.

Faith in Femininity has been working to eliminate period poverty for a few years now, making sure everyone who needs them, has access to these products.

The young women behind the project tells ABC12 News that even though this bill won’t completely solve the problem, it will help make products more accessible.

It’s been a long road to get the elimination of the tampon tax this far, and it’s now at the final stage, Governor Whitmer’s desk.

If approved, Michigan would join over 20 other states that have either ended the sales tax on menstrual products or never had one.

While this is a step in the right direction, Lake Fenton High school’s Madeline Gibb said that there is still a way to go before ending period poverty.

“Michigan is taking a step toward the right thing for women, starting with this elimination of the tampon tax, but 100% our goal should be to provide free feminine products to women,” said Gibb.

Gibb, along with three other high school students, started ‘Faith in Femininity’ in 2017, an organization dedicated to helping women gain access to menstrual products.

“In 2019 we became a nonprofit,” said Gibb. “We take donations and we have packaging parties where we package feminine products into bags that will support them through one month of her cycle.”

Their organization distributes products across the county, and Gibb says that the bottom line, eliminating the “tampon tax”, will make these products more access affordable and more accessible.

“To limit a women’s ability, anyone who menstruates ability to function in daily life is a horrible disservice,” said Gibb. “It is so crucial that feminine products are accessible to everyone.”

Those who are interested can learn more about Faith in Femininity’s mission and donate to the cause at FaithinFemininity.org

