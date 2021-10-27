Michigan governor’s office is a house divided on Rivalry Week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top two elected officials have opposing allegiances as the 114th meeting of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University football teams approaches.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who earned two degrees from Michigan State, issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring this week as Rivalry Week in Michigan ahead of the big between the No. 6 ranked Wolverines and No. 8 ranked Spartans.

Both teams are undefeated with 7-0 records this season heading into the annual intrastate rivalry game.

Whitmer is cheering for the Spartans from her alma mater, although one of her daughters now attends the University of Michigan.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state’s greatest traditions,” Whitmer said. “Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II was a professor at the University of Michigan before his election in 2018 and remains a dyed-in-the-wool Wolverines fan.

“I am excited to watch the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and beyond this Saturday,” he said. “Just like every year, this game is a great way for Michiganders to come together to acknowledge that the University of Michigan has the superior football program. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue.”

Michigan leads the all-time series against Michigan State with a record of 71-37-5, but the Spartans have won nine of the past 13 matchups. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

