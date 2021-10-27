Michigan Legislature approves school accounts bill destined for veto

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have passed bills likely destined for a veto that would set up a system Democrats liken to school vouchers.

The bills would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarships funded by taxpayers who would get tax credits for their donations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who opposes vouchers, has called the fast-tracked legislation a “nonstarter.”

Michigan has what is considered to be the country’s strictest constitutional ban on providing public assistance to nonpublic schools.

GOP legislators say the bills would boost educational opportunities for kids who have fallen behind during the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats call the proposal unconstitutional and say it would drain resources from public schools.

Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland said the bills would give families more flexibility and options to overcome learning loss from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every child deserves a chance for success and this scholarship program is a way to help students succeed no matter where they live,” she said. “This program would be valuable at any time, but especially now, after the COVID pandemic caused more kids to fall behind in their studies. This is an innovative, effective way to help them catch up.”

Glenn pointed out that the bills would not affect Michigan’s public and charter school funding, which was approved at a record of over $17 billion for the current fiscal year.

“I have steadfastly supported record-high funding for K-12 schools every single year,” she said. “I am particularly pleased this scholarship plan does not take away from existing funding. These scholarships are funded voluntarily and simply add to the resources available to help Michigan students.”

The Michigan Senate approved the bills on Oct. 19. With approval from the Michigan House overnight, the bills now head to Whitmer.

