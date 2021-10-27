Michigan State Police patrol car hit by alleged intoxicated driver

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after an alleged intoxicated driver hit a Michigan State Police patrol car during a traffic stop in Saginaw on Tuesday night.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle on Genesee Street near Landon Street around 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old woman driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger north on Genesee Street hit the patrol car, according to investigators.

Michigan State Police say the woman continued driving north on Genesee Street after the crash, but troopers ran up to her vehicle on foot and arrested her before she went farther.

The woman was taken to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The woman’s name was not released Wednesday morning because she hadn’t been arraigned on formal charges.

Neither the troopers nor the woman reported any injuries from the crash.

