Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases nears 4,000 this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan rebounded to a nearly two-week high this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,867 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 1,120,357. The daily average of 3,933 newly confirmed cases is the highest since Oct. 14 and 15.

State health officials reported 142 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,060. Over 1,000 deaths in Michigan have been attributed to the illness so far this month.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached a one-week high on Monday with over 40,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests has remained above 10% for nearly all of October, settling at 11.25% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased this week. As of Wednesday, 2,175 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 40 less than Monday.

A total of 2,057 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 582 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 316 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there is one more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Michigan reports that the state has distributed over 14.126 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.668 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.473 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 715,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.183 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.476 million people statewide. A total of 59.2% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 40,770 cases and 1,008 deaths, which is an increase of 258 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 25,368 cases and 644 deaths, which is an increase of 222 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,643 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Bay, 13,821 cases and 374 deaths, which is an increase of 125 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,237 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and four deaths.

Gladwin, 2,744 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Gratiot, 4,426 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 3,654 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and three deaths.

Iosco, 2,702 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 7,645 cases and 114 deaths, which is an increase of 107 cases and three deaths.

Lapeer, 9,681 cases and 240 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 9,499 cases and 127 deaths, which is an increase of 102 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,303 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Oscoda, 794 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and four deaths.

Roscommon, 2,102 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Sanilac, 4,317 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,399 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,261 cases and 181 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

