Mid- Michigan pharmacies impacted by global supply shortages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Vishal Nayak has been taking care of customers at the RX Care Health Mart Pharmacy for 14 years.

The Flint pharmacist takes pride in knowing his customers by name.

“This patient of mine, when I started in 2009-10, she was one of my first customers and I’m so proud being here that I’m serving their fourth generation,” said pharmacist Vishal Nayak.

But meeting the medical needs of his customers, filling their prescriptions, has become a bit more challenging over the past year.

“A lot of medication is in backorder. What we see online, they give us an estimate date, which is two months three months from now,” Nayak said.

One of the most difficult medications to get right now, inhalers.

Nayak normally dispenses between 10 to 15 daily.

He says that number has dropped to one to two a day. Forcing him to make some tough choices.

“I have to make sure that this patient, elder, patient, kids, patient with the underlying condition, they get their medication first. And that’s the situation that I have to I have to prioritize my patient who’s going to get the medication. That’s the worst part as a pharmacist, as a healthcare worker, that I have to pick my patient,” he said.

But he says the bottom line for him, is to do whatever it takes to help his patients even that means sending them somewhere else.

“We do make sure I find a pharmacy for them. I make sure at the end of the day, they get their medication,” Nayak said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.