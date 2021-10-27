Pediatricians prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds ahead of final approval

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S could be just days away from a final authorization to get kids ages five to 11 a COVID-19 vaccine and doctors say that it’s one step close to reaching herd immunity.

“We are so excited to inform the families about the vaccine and the safety and the benefit to have it for their own children,” Dr. Fawaz Haddad said. Dr. Haddad is the main doctor of Grand Blanc Pediatrics.

Local doctors say it’s been a long time coming to see FDA approval of the vaccine for younger youth and doctor offices are not hesitating in preparing for vaccine rollout.

Haddad says the refrigerators in his office are ready to go whenever those Pfizer doses come in and is making sure every family who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.

“During the well check up we always advise and we tell them about the vaccine and they won’t take any extra time from the patients or office time,” Haddad said. “The other thing is we can set up appointments in lighter times like lunch time, or early in the morning or late in the day.”

But even with the go ahead, Dr. Haddad says he expects to receive questions from parents.

“You have to look at the right resources,” he said, “I advocate for you to call your pediatrician, your internal medicine adult, and of course we’re always available for you to ask any questions to ease any tension about it.”

And if parents want to wait, there is no issue in doing so.

“Think about it, come back in a month or so but keep it in your mind. It’s safe and it’s working and it’s protecting your children and others in the community,” Haddad said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive to her administration Tuesday, calling for state agencies to expedite COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children.

Whitmer wants the state to be ready when the FDA grants authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years old. She directed state agencies to begin ordering and distributing doses of the vaccine right away.

The state already has 287,700 pre-ordered doses of the vaccine ready for children when authorization is granted.

The CDC’s official authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in young children could come by Nov. 2.

