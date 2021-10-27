Police arrest fourth suspect in Birch Run-area murder, identify fifth suspect

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a fourth suspect accused in a Birch Run-area murder on Oct. 15 and identified a fifth suspect who remained on the run Wednesday.

The suspects are accused of participating in the home invasion and murder of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. He was found dead in a bed of his residence on Block Road after firefighters extinguished a fire on Oct. 15.

Police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Jordan Harrison on Wednesday for charges related to the crime. Investigators were pursuing a murder charge against her on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office identified 22-year-old Jorden Schmitzer as the fifth suspect, who remained on the run Wednesday. He also is wanted for a murder charge connected to the case.

Schmitzer is likely in the Flint or Genesee County area. Anyone who knows where he can be located should call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Three people from Genesee County were arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from Engelhardt’s murder.

19-year-old Faith Lord of Clio if charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion and a weapons charge.

20-year-old Nolan Croton of Flushing and 24-year-old Kyle Bostic of Clio both are charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Investigators have not released a possible motive, but during the arraignment the assistant prosecutor said these are drug-related crimes. The fire that burned Engelhardt’s house was ruled an arson after investigators discovered evidence of accelerants.

Engelhardt’s 1998 Cadillac sedan was missing after the fire, but police later located it in Saginaw.

