Residents take petitions to Governor Whitmer against proposed asphalt plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mock funeral procession was held on Wednesday, right outside the state Capitol by a group of Flint residents all dressed in black symbolizing the death of their community.

The coalition delivered petitions against the construction of an asphalt plant at the boarder of Flint and Genesee Township.

It’s a story that ABC12 has been tracking since the summer when residents first learned Ajax Materials Corp. planned to build an asphalt plant on Energy Drive in Genesee Township.

The coalition says they’re now taking their stand against the plan to the next level, the Governor.

Bernadel Jefferson lives a about a block away from where the proposed asphalt plant would be built, she said that she never received any notice from Ajax Materials about their plan.

“We want our voices heard; we need help. We need somebody to care about this community,” Jefferson said. “There is housing complex of low-income families, not just people families of color and nobody has taken that into consideration.”

Anthony Paciorek with Michigan United, said that the petitions being delivered to Governor Whitmer were signed by over 3,000 people concerned about the plant being built in their community and the effects it could have.

“We want clean jobs in our community. Not jobs that will stink up our air, drop our property values 40-50%, and cause rates of lung cancer, cancer and asthma to go up in our community that’s already in the 90th percentile,” said Paciorek.

Ajax is required to obtain an air quality permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to build the plant.

Paciorek said that Whitmer has the power to stop these permits from being approved.

“The governor has the responsibility to stop it and she should. She said that she would have Flint’s back and we can’t have another man-made crisis,” said Paciorek. “We’re already recovering from 2-- the Flint water crisis and Covid which hit our community especially hard.”

These permits can only be approved with protocols and procedures that must be followed, including air emission limits, testing of air emission quality and consistently being able to provide documentation that they are meeting the requirements of the permit.

Nov. 15 is the deadline for EGLE to decide whether to approve the permit, approve it with changes, or deny it.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.