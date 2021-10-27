Shiawassee County judge allows recall effort to continue against commissioners

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The recall effort against three Shiawassee County commissioners will be allowed to continue after a judge dismissed their requests to stop petitions from circulating.

The recall effort is targeting former Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root and Commissioners John Plowman and Cindy Garber. All three voted in favor of giving themselves bonuses from the county’s share of COVID-19 relief money.

Root received $25,000 while Plowman and Garber both received several thousand dollars before they gave the money back to the county. Root, who was chairman when the bonuses were approved, resigned from his leadership position but remains as a commissioner.

Judge Matthew Stewart ruled on Tuesday that the recall language against the three commissioners is clear and all three did not follow proper court procedures with their appeals. That means people supporting the recalls can circulate petitions in the community.

If they collect enough valid signatures from registered voters, the recall will go on the ballot.

All Shiawassee County commissioners are up for re-election next year.

