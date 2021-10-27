Swartz Creek woman in search of missing wedding dress 18 years later

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek woman is in needs of some help. 20 years ago she put away something very special to her in her spare bedroom.

She hasn’t touched it since she put it away.

Recently, she went to go take that item out when she noticed something strange upon opening it up.

When looking at this wedding dress, the details include a 20 foot train, an ivory headpiece and the dress has sleeves

20 years ago, Raegen Genovesi got married. In 2003, she did what most brides do maybe a little late, she had their wedding dress dry cleaned, vacuum sealed and boxed.

Fast forward to just recently when she and her husband celebrated their 20 year anniversary.

“This year we went to Vegas, and my thought was I was going to get my dress out and I was going to have my 13 year old daughter wear it and come out with a sign and explain where we were going for our anniversary.”

So Genovesi went to get her dress, after all, it’s been there for 18 years, preserved in cellophane, vaccum sealed and hasn’t been touched.

“Kind of teary eyed-- I walked in there and I opened the box up and we were looking at just the chest area and my daughter goes mom -- that’s a really ugly dress,” she said.

Not only ugly in her daughter’s eyes, but it wasn’t exactly the dress Genovesi remembered wearing on that special day.

The 20 foot train on her dress, gone. The long sleeves on the dress, gone. Her headpiece, gone.

It then dawned on her.

“After that I looked at the size and I’ve never been that size. I Instantly went into tears and I cried and I said this isn’t my dress,” she said.

Her message tonight to all the married ladies out there.

“I definitely suggest go to the box and look through that window and just make sure that it is your dress -- and if it’s not it could be mine,” she said.

If anyone thinks that they might have it, send Genovesi an email, raegengenovesi@gmail.com

