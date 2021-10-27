Advertisement

Vassar Public Schools opening for in-person learning following coronavirus outbreak

New data from Tuscola County Health Department shows their region has the highest number of K-12 clusters and outbreaks out of every other region in Michigan
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Vassar Public Schools is returning to face-to-face learning on Thursday.

This is coming after a rise of coronavirus cases shut down all district buildings Tuesday afternoon.

The district said that they disinfected surfaces in all buildings, but when the doors open tomorrow morning, masks will still be optional.

ABC12 received new data from the Tuscola County Health Department showing a large number of outbreaks in school and why one parent thinks it will only get worse.

Jami Lineske is a mother of a second grader in Vassar Public Schools where masking up is optional, but her seven-year-old daughter keeps her mask on to protect her two-year-old brother.

“He had a febrile seizure when he was one, and anytime he gets a fever of 99 degrees or higher, he can have another seizure, so we worry about what she may end up bringing home,” Lineske said.

Now, the district is dealing with an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

ABC12 reached out to the Tuscola County Health Department, and the health officer shared data showing that Tuscola County in region three has the highest number of K-12 clusters and outbreaks out of every other region in Michigan.

For Vassar Public Schools, it’s 43 known cases since September 26.

“This is going to continue to happen until we do something a little more concrete that we know works better. Mask optional is an uphill battle. Shut the whole thing for a week or two when something is positive and have them do virtual like they did last year,” Lineske said.

The district did close all buildings at noon on Tuesday. When ABC12 called the Superintendent’s office, we were told surfaces in all buildings were disinfected and in-person learning will resume on Thursday with masks still optional.

“She doesn’t care that she has to wear a mask. Some kids too, but the kids are being affected by what the parents and the district and the community and the government are disagreeing on. They just want to learn and have fun,” Lineske said.

ABC12 also asked the school district how many cases are involved in this outbreak, and we were told that number is released in their report every Friday.

