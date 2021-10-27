Advertisement

Veteran throws axe to help cope with PTSD symptoms

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A military veteran suffering from PTSD finds a unique way to cope with his battle scars.

Bay City resident Jeff Hall served for two years in the United States Army and fought in Operation Desert Storm.

Little did he know, he would be one of roughly 12% of Gulf War Veterans to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

“I had to find a way to cope with it. So, I found the sport of axe throwing,” said Jeff Hall, Underground Axe Club Owner.

Hall loved playing with knives growing up.

“It was, you know, dangerous and exciting for young boys. Every little boy likes to do dangerous and exciting things,” he said.

It was after his tour of duty that Hall’s PTSD symptoms started to take over his life as he tried to replace the adrenalin rush of war.

“I got into drinking heavily and I got into, you know, doing stupid stuff,” Hall said.

It was getting back to his roots that helped bring Hall out of a shell that he’d withdrawn into.

Hall found a lot of axe throwing videos online. The sport was rapidly gaining popularity.

He first built a ring in his garage before setting up a six board range on Lafayette Street in Bay City.

“I love it. I start coaching. They’re loving it. I start teaching,” he said.

The club has a recreation league on Thursday nights and is open over the weekend for those who make reservations.

“If it can help me with my problems, maybe it can help other people,” Hall said.

Hall said that he eventually wants to form a competitive axe league to improve his skills and others.

